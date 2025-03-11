Oubre (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Oubre was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain, but he has an opportunity to return to action Wednesday. He has recently taken on a larger offensive role due to the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger/back), Paul George (groin) and Joel Embiid (knee), and Oubre has averaged 19.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 35.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break. Lonnie Walker would be in line to start in a second straight game if Oubre is unable to play Wednesday.