Oubre is out for Friday's game against New York due to a sprained left knee.

Oubre progressed to on-court work as of Wednesday, per Ky Carlin of USA Today, but a return to game action isn't in order quite yet for the veteran forward. Oubre's absence has helped Dominick Barlow become a quality fantasy streamer, with Barlow averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest in his last 13 games (11 starts).