site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-kelly-oubre-remains-out-indefinitely | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Oubre (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Oubre hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a sprained LCL in his left knee and is still without a clear timeline for a return. He should be considered week-to-week moving forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories