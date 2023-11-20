Oubre (ribs) participated in the 76ers' practice session Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.

Oubre recently resumed taking part in light work at the 76ers' practice facility, and the team was encouraged by the step he took Monday. He'll be closely evaluated by the team's medical staff Monday and Tuesday before he receives a better timetable to return to game action. While Oubre was initially expected to miss significant time after being struck by a car in mid-November, he's made relatively quick progress following the incident and could be ready to return to game action in weeks rather than months.