Oubre has returned to Sunday's game against the Clippers after sustaining a hard fall, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Oubre immediately re-joined the action after exiting the court for a few minutes, checking back in and promptly having a putback dunk. He appears physically unencumbered.
