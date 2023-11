Oubre (ribs) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Oubre has been ramping up his participation in practice with the 76ers, and he will travel with the team to New Orleans. This means there is a chance we could see him return to action as soon as Friday against the Celtics. It's likely that he will have some restrictions early on when he gets the green light.