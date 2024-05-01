Oubre notched 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 overtime win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Oubre played through an illness Tuesday night, but still managed to have a positive impact on the game on both ends of the court. Through five games in this series, Oubre holds averages of 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.