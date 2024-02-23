Oubre had 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 110-96 loss to the Knicks.

Oubre came off the bench for the first time since Jan. 10. Still, the veteran forward has found ways to make an impact regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, especially now that the 76ers are without their best player, Joel Embiid, due to a severe knee injury. Oubre has been averaging 17.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.