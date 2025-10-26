Oubre ended Saturday's 125-121 win over the Hornets with 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 37 minutes.

Oubre was one of five Sixers to score at least 15 points in their win against Charlotte on Saturday, and he led all players with a plus-18 plus-minus rating. The 29-year-old should continue earning increased playing time in the absence of Paul George (knee), as he finished third on the team behind Tyrese Maxey (42) and VJ Edgecombe (40) in minutes. Philadelphia hosts the Orlando Magic on Monday night.