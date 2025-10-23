Oubre put up 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-116 win over Boston.

Oubre was one of five 76ers to score double digits. While the spotlight will shine on Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe, it is worth noting that Oubre was third in minutes only behind these two, so expect him to continue taking advantage of this expanded role while Paul George (knee) remains out for the forseeable future.