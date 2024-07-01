Share Video

Oubre and the 76ers agreed to a two-year, $16.3 million contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Oubre's deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 season but will keep him in Philadelphia for at least one more year. The 28-year-old made 68 regular-season appearances for the 76ers last year and averaged 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game. He'll likely see less usage during the 2024-25 campaign after the 76ers agreed to terms with Paul George on Monday, but Oubre will continue to be an asset in Philadelphia due to his solid scoring and rebounding abilities.

