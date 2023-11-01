Head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Oubre will take on a starting role in the short term, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

The 76ers recently acquired several frontcourt players as part of the trade that sent James Harden to the Clippers, but Philadelphia will elect to roll with Oubre as the fifth starter for now. Oubre has been productive off the bench this season, averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game over three matchups. However, if he struggles at some point, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 76ers turn to any of their four new acquisitions -- Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum or Kenyon Martin -- as a starter at forward alongside Tobias Harris.