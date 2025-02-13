Oubre logged 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Nets.

Oubre established a new season-high scoring mark and continues to play at a high level, as he's been routinely stepping up for the Sixers whenever any of the team's star players hasn't been available. Oubre has scored in double digits in all but one of his seven contests this month, averaging 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game since the beginning of February.