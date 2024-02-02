Oubre produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 win over the Jazz.

The five combined steals and blocks were a season high for Oubre, who scored at least 15 points for the fourth straight game. With Joe Embiid (knee) banged up and a number of other Sixers also injured, Oubre has seen his usage skyrocket -- over those four contests, he's averaging 36.5 minutes and 16.3 field-goal attempts, resulting in 20.3 points, 5.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 threes and 0.8 steals.