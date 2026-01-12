Oubre logged 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three blocks over 34 minutes during the 76ers' 116-115 overtime loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Oubre was thrust into the 76ers' starting lineup minutes before the 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff after Paul George was scratched late due to a knee injury. While Maxey (38 points) handled things offensively, Oubre stepped up in a big way on the defensive side of the floor, finishing with season highs in both steals and blocks. Oubre could remain in the starting lineup in Monday's rematch against Toronto if George is not cleared to return.