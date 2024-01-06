Oubre ended with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes during Friday's 128-92 loss to the Knicks.

Oubre was the only starter to shoot 50 percent in Friday's blowout loss. He's contributed solid minutes since re-entering the starting lineup Dec. 20 and is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.4 steals over 29.2 minutes per game in that span.