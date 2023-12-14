Oubre recorded 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-111 victory over Detroit.

It's the 28-year-old forward's best effort in four games since his return to the lineup after recovering from fractured ribs. Oubre had just moved into the starting lineup back in November prior to being struck by a car, and with Nicolas Batum doing little since joining the Sixers, it's possible he'll regain that assignment once he's fully back up to speed.