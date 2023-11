Oubre is in the starting lineup to face the Raptors on Thursday.

This is not a surprising development, as head coach Nick Nurse said Oubre will take on a starting role in the short term earlier this week after James Harden and P.J. Tucker were traded to the Clippers. Oubre has been productive off the bench this season, averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game over three appearances.