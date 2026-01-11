Oubre is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors.

Paul George (knee) was initially listed in the starting lineup, but he was suddenly ruled out minutes before tipoff with Oubre being announced as his replacement. Oubre has been quiet since returning from a knee injury that forced him to spend nearly two months on the sidelines, but he'll have some time to shine as a starter Sunday. Joining him in the first unit will be Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Dominick Barlow and Andre Drummond.