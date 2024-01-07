Oubre finished with 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-109 loss to Utah.

With Joel Embiid missing Saturday's game due to left knee swelling, Oubre saw a larger role in the 76ers' offense alongside Tyrese Maxey. Oubre reached 20-plus points for the fifth time this season and he's scored 15-plus points in each of his last three games. Over his last five games, Oubre is averaging 15.8 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 29.6 minutes per game.