76ers' Kelly Oubre: Still out with knee sprain
RotoWire Staff
Oubre (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Oubre remains on the shelf due to a sprained left knee. The 76ers should re-evaluate him at some point soon, but for now, Oubre can be deemed doubtful for Sunday's tilt in Atlanta.
