Oubre notched 32 points (10-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes in Sunday's 135-120 win over Toronto.

Oubre led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three to go along with a pair of steals and blocks in a well-rounded performance. Oubre set a new season high in scoring, now having surpassed the 30-point mark in two games this year. He also matched a season high in threes made, a mark he also posted on Christmas Day against Miami.