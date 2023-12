Oubre posted 25 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes in Monday's 119-113 loss to Miami.

Oubre led all players in Monday's Christmas Day showdown in threes made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing as one of two 76ers with 25 or more points in a losing effort. Oubre has posted at least 25 points in three games this season, connecting on five or more threes for the third time.