Oubre (ribs) could return to action as soon as Wednesday against the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oubre sustained a fractured rib Nov. 11 when he was struck by a vehicle as a pedestrian, but he returned to practice Nov. 20 and was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He'll be forced to miss Friday's game against Boston but is targeting a return to action in the coming days. If the 27-year-old is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against Washington, it's certainly possible he's cleared for Friday's game against Atlanta. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see his workload monitored during his first few games back in action.