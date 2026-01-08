Oubre (knee) registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one assist across 20 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 131-110 win over the Wizards.

Oubre had started in each of the 76ers' first 12 games of the season, but after missing 22 consecutive contests due to a left knee sprain before gaining clearance to play Wednesday, the veteran wing came off the bench and operated with a heavy minutes restriction. After averaging 16.8 points per game prior to getting hurt, Oubre took on a much more muted role on offense in his return, handling a season-low 8.8 percent usage rate. Oubre could still see his minutes and usage pick up a bit in future contests, but he'll likely struggle to return to his pre-injury level of production now that Paul George has been back to full health for a while now after he had been sidelined for the first 12 games of the season.