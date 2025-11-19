Oubre (knee) will miss at least two weeks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Oubre has been diagnosed with an LCL sprain following a visit with a specialist, and he's facing an extended absence. The 76ers and fantasy managers should expect to be without the veteran swingman until some point in early December at the soonest. With Oubre sidelined for the next several weeks, more playing time will be available to Quentin Grimes and Trendon Watford.