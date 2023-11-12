Oubre was struck by a vehicle as a pedestrian Saturday night in Philadelphia and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Oubre is in stable condition, but he's expected to miss "significant time" while recovering from his injuries. Early indications point to a return at some point this season, per Wojnarowski. With Oubre sidelined for the foreseeable future, look for Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum to see an increase in playing time.