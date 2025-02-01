Oubre closed Friday's 137-134 loss to the Nuggets with 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes.
For the fourth time in the last five games, Oubre dropped at least 20 points as he takes advantage of the absences of Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger). During that stretch, Oubre is averaging 21.2 points, 9.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 threes while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, but his usage will likely shrink significantly once both superstars have rejoined the lineup.
