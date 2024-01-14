Head coach Nick Nurse said Oubre (toe) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

The 76ers have yet to issue an injury report for Monday's game against the Rockets, but based on the extent of his involvement in Sunday's practice, Oubre looks set to return to action as Philadelphia kicks off a four-game week. While Oubre was sidelined for Friday's 112-93 win over the Kings with a sore right big toe, Patrick Beverley (27 minutes) benefited from the biggest boost in playing time among the 76ers' reserves.