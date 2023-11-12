Philadelphia announced Sunday that Oubre suffered a fractured rib after being struck by a car Saturday night and will be re-evaluated in one week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Oubre would miss "significant time" after the accident, so Philadelphia's one-week timeline may be a bit deceiving. The forward was released from the hospital the same night as the incident, but it wouldn't be surprising if he stayed home to rest before rejoining the team later in the week. Oubre was flourishing during his first season with the 76ers, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes per game across eight appearances, so his absence will be felt. Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum are all candidates for increased playing time until Oubre is cleared to return.