Oubre will return to the second unit for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oubre takes a hit with the demotion to the second unit, but he should still be able to flirt with minutes in the mid-20s, so perhaps he can maintain some low-end value in deep leagues. Nicolas Batum will replace him in the first unit, but he's not the most attractive streamer on a busy, 12-game night.