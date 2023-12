Oubre (ribs) will come off the bench during Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

As expected, Oubre will return to action following an 11-game absence but will be under a minutes restriction and be used in short stints as he increases his conditioning level. Before the injury, Oubre was off to a fast start in 2023-24, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.