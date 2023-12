Oubre (ribs) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oubre was a full participant at Monday's practice and walked away without any setbacks. It's likely that Oubre will have restrictions right out of the gate, but his return will provide a big lift to the 76ers on both ends of the court. In eight total appearances this season, Oubre averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.