Oubre will not return to Friday's game versus the Pistons due to a left knee hyperextension, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oubre will end his evening with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and one turnover in 15 minutes. Quentin Grimes started the second half of Friday's game with Oubre back in the locker room, so he'll benefit if Oubre needs to miss additional time.