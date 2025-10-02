Chandler finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Chandler has an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers, and Thursday's showing was decent enough to bode well for chances of making the team in some capacity. Although it still may be difficult for him to make Philadelphia's final roster, Chandler will be a candidate to join the G League's Delaware Blue Coats even if he's ultimately waived ahead of the new year.