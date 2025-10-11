Chandler provided 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, four steals and four turnovers in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Magic.

Chandler has been playing well with some extended minutes throughout the preseason thus far, but it's tough to imagine him earning anywhere near 30 minutes a night when the regular season gets underway. At best, he could be considered a last-round flier in 16-team settings.