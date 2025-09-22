default-cbs-image
Chandler signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers on Monday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Chandler will join the 76ers for training camp and compete for a regular-season roster spot, though it's more likely that he lands with the club's G League team this season. The 23-year-old point guard appeared in 50 games for the G League's Raptors 905 last season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 24.1 minutes per game.

