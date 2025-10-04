Chandler racked up 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across five minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Knicks.

Chandler was incredible during his squad's second preseason game. He filled up the stat sheet in only five minutes and 25 seconds on the floor, finishing with a game-high totals in points and assists. Chandler likely made an impression with his play and could merit more time as the preseason rolls on.