Lofton agreed to a two-way contract with Philadelphia on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lofton was waived by the Grizzlies earlier in the week but was quickly able to find an opportunity with another organization. With the move to Philadelphia, Lofton won't dramatically improve his standing on the depth chart compared to where he slotted into the Memphis frontcourt. Joel Embiid (ankle), Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are all likely to rank ahead of him in the pecking order at center, while Robert Covington represents a small-ball option at the position. Instead, Lofton may end up seeing the majority of his action with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats.