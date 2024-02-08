Lofton (personal) tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over five minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 127-104 loss to the Warriors.

Lofton, one of Philadelphia's three two-way players, appeared in game for either the 76ers or the G League's Delaware Blue Coats for the first time since Jan. 10, after he had been out of action for most of the past month due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder as well as a personal matter. With the 76ers ruling out six other players to injuries, Lofton received some run off the bench in garbage time, but the second-year big man will likely head to Delaware once the NBA club is closer to full strength.