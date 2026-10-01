Caldwell-Pope has made a strong impression during the early stages of his first training camp with Philadelphia, according to teammate Tyrese Maxey, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey described Caldwell-Pope as "fantastic" Tuesday and highlighted the veteran wing's potential value as an example for younger players such as Justin Edwards. Caldwell-Pope's championship experience and defensive ability should give him an opportunity to carve out a regular role in Philadelphia's rotation while also providing a veteran presence for the team's younger wings.