Caldwell-Pope contributed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 106-93 loss to the Pistons.

Caldwell-Pope entered the starting lineup with VJ Edgecombe (abdomen) sidelined but didn't make a big impact in scoring, so he didn't make the most of the opportunity to see an expanded workload, as his 31 minutes were a season-high mark. Caldwell-Pope is likely to return to his bench role Wednesday at Indiana if Edgecombe is cleared to return, but even if he stays in the first unit, he didn't produce enough to be an attractive waiver-wire option outside deeper fantasy formats.