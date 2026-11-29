Caldwell-Pope amassed 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-93 loss to the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope made the most of his limited offensive opportunities, finishing as one of Philadelphia's most efficient scorers while also contributing as a facilitator. However, the veteran wing's relatively low shot volume limits his upside in standard fantasy leagues, and he's better suited to managers seeking three-pointers and steals in deeper formats. He's also expected to come off the bench once the 76ers get healthier. The team was missing LeBron James (back), Joel Embiid (foot), Dean Wade (hamstring) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) in this loss.