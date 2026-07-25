76ers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Plans to sign with Philadelphia

Caldwell-Pope (finger) agreed to a buyout with the Grizzlies on Saturday and plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After exercising his $21.6 million player option in June, Caldwell-Pope is set to join LeBron James and the 76ers for the 2026-27 campaign. Caldwell-Pope was traded from Orlando to Memphis in June 2025 and appeared in 51 regular-season games (14 starts) with the club before undergoing surgery on his right pinky finger in February. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 21.3 minutes per contest with the Grizzlies. The 33-year-old is now expected to compete with Anfernee Simons, Labaron Philon and Justin Edwards for playing time off the bench.