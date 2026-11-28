Caldwell-Pope (hand) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope may have picked up the injury during the 76ers' 111-87 win over the Pacers on Friday, when he played 21 minutes and finished with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT) and one assist. The 76ers are already without Jaylen Brown (hamstring), LeBron James (back), Joel Embiid (foot) and Dean Wade (hamstring), so Caldwell-Pope's absence would result in more minutes being available for Anfernee Simons, Jabari Walker and Labaron Philon.