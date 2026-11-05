Caldwell-Pope supplied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Pistons.

Caldwell-Pope was efficient with his limited opportunities but contributed little beyond scoring. Despite receiving a respectable allotment of playing time off the bench, the veteran wing attempted just three shots and failed to register an assist or defensive statistic. His modest offensive involvement continues to limit his appeal outside deeper fantasy leagues.