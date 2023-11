Martin racked up four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 loss to New Orleans.

A finger injury that knocked Nicolas Batum out of Wednesday's contest allowed Martin to play his most minutes in a game since Oct. 29. However, the 22-year-old forward picked up four fouls and coughed up four turnovers in the loss.