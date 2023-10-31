Martin, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington were traded from the Clippers to the 76ers on Tuesday in exchange for James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Martin began the 2023-24 campaign as a reserve for the Clippers and had an inconsistent role off the bench. He saw double-digit minutes in two of the first three games of the season but was a DNP-CD against the Jazz on Friday. He averaged 5.0 points in 15.5 minutes per game over his two appearances with the Clippers but will now move to Philadelphia, where he should have a chance to compete for a role on the wing.