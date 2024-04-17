Martin (toe), who is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Game against Miami, was a full participant in Philadelphia's morning shootaround, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Martin continues to deal with a toe issue that forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season, but his participation in shootaround creates optimism that he'll be able to return as postseason play begins Wednesday. Over his final five appearances during the regular season, Martin averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.