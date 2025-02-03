Martin (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

A left foot stress reaction has cost Martin 21 consecutive games, but he's been upgraded to questionable after turning in a full practice Monday. The 24-year-old would likely face a minutes restriction if he's finally able to return to action against Dallas. While his presence may not significantly affect the rotation immediately, Martin could emerge as a key contributor off the bench down the stretch of the season.